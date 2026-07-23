Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Sotera Health makes up about 0.9% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sotera Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 151,529 shares of the company's stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 73,473 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,739,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Sotera Health Company has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 39.73%. Sotera Health's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotera Health news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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