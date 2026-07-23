Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,636 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $184.29 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The company had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Veeva Systems's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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