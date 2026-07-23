Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QURE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in uniQure by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,027 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ QURE opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.90. uniQure N.V. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. Equities research analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,207,254.24. This trade represents a 44.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Walid Abi-Saab sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 148,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,881,068.70. The trade was a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 433,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,799 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

See Also

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