Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Barclays PLC $BCS

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Barclays Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:BCS opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

Further Reading

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