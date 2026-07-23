Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,000 Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,695 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 167,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,279,078 shares of the energy company's stock worth $443,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,826 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $440,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $267.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.35. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.47.

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About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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