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Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,800 Icon Plc $ICLR

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Icon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,256,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Icon by 555.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,496,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $272,688,000 after buying an additional 1,268,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Icon by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,137 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $811,499,000 after buying an additional 975,268 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at $176,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $160,073,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $164.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Icon from $164.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icon currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Icon

Icon Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $167.28 on Thursday. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $211.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Icon Profile

(Free Report)

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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