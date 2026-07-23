Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Ternium S.A. $TX

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ternium by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 101.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ternium from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ternium from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TX

Ternium Trading Up 3.2%

Ternium stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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