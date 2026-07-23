Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Medpace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $528.12 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $484.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.49. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.00 and a 1 year high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $473.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here