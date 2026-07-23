Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Accelerant Holdings $ARX

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Accelerant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Accelerant in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,529,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerant by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,733,595 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Accelerant by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,439,094 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerant in the third quarter worth approximately $33,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerant by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,996 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 342,133 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Accelerant

In other Accelerant news, insider Francis James Oneill sold 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $959,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,976,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,114,722.50. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nancy Hasley sold 35,000 shares of Accelerant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,362,323 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,054.53. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,500 shares of company stock worth $7,552,184. 66.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerant from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accelerant from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accelerant from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accelerant from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accelerant from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARX

Accelerant Trading Down 0.4%

Accelerant stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.93. Accelerant Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accelerant (NYSE:ARX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter. Accelerant had a negative net margin of 135.47% and a positive return on equity of 49.99%. The company's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accelerant Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Accelerant Profile

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (Aeroflex Holding) is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and microwave integrated circuits, components and systems used in the design, development and maintenance of wireless communication systems. The Company's solutions include microelectronic components and test and measurement equipment used by companies in the space, avionics and defense; commercial wireless communications, and medical and other markets. Its products include a range of RF, microwave and millimeter wave microelectronic components, integrated circuits (ICs), and analog and mixed-signal devices.

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