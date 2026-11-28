State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO - Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,065 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,638,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.71% of Millicom International Cellular worth $252,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 896.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 32.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

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Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.5%

TIGO opened at $79.56 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.40). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Millicom International Cellular's revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Millicom International Cellular from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $52.40 to $60.10 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Millicom International Cellular to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular provides telecommunications and digital services in Latin America under the Tigo brand. Its offerings include mobile voice and data, fixed broadband, pay television and related digital services for residential and business customers. The company serves markets including Bolivia, Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay and El Salvador. Its services also include enterprise connectivity and technology solutions, as well as mobile financial services in certain markets.

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