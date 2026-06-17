Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP Shares Sold by Mangrove Partners IM LLC

Mangrove Partners IM LLC lowered its stake in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,992 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,916 shares during the quarter. Millrose Properties makes up about 3.4% of Mangrove Partners IM LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Millrose Properties worth $41,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 3,090.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 55.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Millrose Properties by 984.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Millrose Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Millrose Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRP

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other news, insider Darren Richman bought 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $5,325,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 416,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,360,960. The trade was a 88.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Gorson bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $963,820. This trade represents a 14.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 240,532 shares of company stock worth $6,567,048. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter. Millrose Properties had a net margin of 64.96% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company's revenue was up 135.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Millrose Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Millrose Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. Millrose Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 108.96%.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, ownership and development of industrial and logistics properties. The company seeks to capitalize on the growing demand for modern warehouse facilities driven by e-commerce, freight distribution and last-mile delivery requirements. Millrose structures its investments to generate stable, long-term rental income through diversified lease agreements with industrial and logistics operators.

The firm's core activities include sourcing strategically located industrial assets, overseeing property management operations and executing targeted development or renovation projects.

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