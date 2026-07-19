Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 3,755 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,049 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here