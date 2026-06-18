Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS Shares Purchased by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Free Report) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,800 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Mineralys Therapeutics makes up about 0.7% of Artia Global Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Artia Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,845.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 14,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 4,584 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,375. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Daphne Karydas sold 3,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,000. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 165,707 shares of company stock worth $4,383,768 in the last three months. 18.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.57. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $47.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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