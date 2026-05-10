Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS Stock Holdings Lessened by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS - Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,900 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.28% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLYS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 14,091.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,846 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,775 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mineralys Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mineralys Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Mineralys Therapeutics and a $56 price target , signaling continued long-term confidence even after trimming estimates. Source

HC Wainwright kept a rating on Mineralys Therapeutics and a , signaling continued long-term confidence even after trimming estimates. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright still expects Mineralys to move toward profitability over time, projecting FY2029 EPS of $0.92 and FY2030 EPS of $3.73 , although those forecasts were also reduced. Source

HC Wainwright still expects Mineralys to move toward profitability over time, projecting and , although those forecasts were also reduced. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near-term earnings estimates for Q2 2026 , Q3 2026 , and Q4 2026 , suggesting a slower path to improvement in the company’s financial results. Source

HC Wainwright cut near-term earnings estimates for , , and , suggesting a slower path to improvement in the company’s financial results. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also lowered longer-term estimates for FY2026 , FY2027 , and FY2028 , which may weigh on investor sentiment around the stock’s valuation. Source

The analyst also lowered longer-term estimates for , , and , which may weigh on investor sentiment around the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: In a separate note, Wall Street Zen downgraded MLYS to “Sell”, adding to the bearish analyst tone surrounding the shares. Article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright set a $56.00 price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MLYS stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 310,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,354,269.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,767,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,510,121.07. This trade represents a 5.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,970,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 705,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,689.77. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,291 shares of company stock worth $4,336,414. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

See Also

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