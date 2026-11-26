Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in MiniMed Group Inc (NASDAQ:MMED - Free Report) by 358.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,345,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.61% of MiniMed Group worth $33,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiniMed Group by 7,527.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,996,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MiniMed Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 908,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiniMed Group by 124.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 456,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MiniMed Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 294,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in MiniMed Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,412,000.

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MiniMed Group News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about MMED:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst actions were supportive: Piper Sandler upgraded MMED to “Overweight,” BTIG reaffirmed “Buy” with a $28 target, and Barclays raised its target to $21 while maintaining “Equal Weight.” Piper Sandler upgrade Barclays price target

Analyst actions were supportive: Piper Sandler upgraded MMED to “Overweight,” BTIG reaffirmed “Buy” with a $28 target, and Barclays raised its target to $21 while maintaining “Equal Weight.” Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance article raised the possibility that the stock could still trade at a discount despite its recent weekly gain, highlighting valuation as another factor for investors to weigh. MiniMed valuation article

A Yahoo Finance article raised the possibility that the stock could still trade at a discount despite its recent weekly gain, highlighting valuation as another factor for investors to weigh. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.08, below the $0.11 analyst consensus. The earnings miss may temper enthusiasm about the company’s improving profitability and revenue growth. MiniMed Q2 earnings flash

MiniMed Group Price Performance

MMED opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. MiniMed Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter. MiniMed Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MiniMed Group Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MiniMed Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MiniMed Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MiniMed Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of MiniMed Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiniMed Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMED

MiniMed Group Profile

MiniMed Group focuses on diabetes technology, developing products and services to help people manage insulin-dependent diabetes. Its offerings include insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, infusion sets and software for tracking glucose and coordinating insulin delivery. The business is known for automated insulin-delivery systems that use glucose readings to help adjust insulin delivery, including products in the MiniMed 780G system line. Its technologies are intended for use by people with diabetes and the clinicians who support their care.

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