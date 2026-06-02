Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 43,935 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,813 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,935 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 3.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BWX Technologies worth $27,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.30 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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