Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,844 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises 3.4% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $577,520. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $35,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $71.98 on Monday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. TransUnion's payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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