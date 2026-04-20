Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 32,557 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is presently 77.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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