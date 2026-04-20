Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,864 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,822 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $479.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised FedEx from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $383.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $391.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.10 and a twelve month high of $392.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $367.64 and its 200-day moving average is $310.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.FedEx's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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