Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,669 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $722,247,000 after acquiring an additional 424,388 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 29,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $285,748,000 after acquiring an additional 244,253 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 547,249 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $645,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,213,561 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,414,854,000 after purchasing an additional 143,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 995.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,988 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $154,116,000 after purchasing an additional 130,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,266.28.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,052.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,012.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,067.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $845.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,630,750. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 2,179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.87, for a total transaction of $2,339,962.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,331.41. The trade was a 24.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 84,272 shares of company stock valued at $92,323,426 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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