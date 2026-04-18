Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,982 shares of the game software company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.30.

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Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EA stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,184.18. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $508,025.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,807,731.03. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,544,159. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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