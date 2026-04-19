Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,525 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Prologis Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and raised FY‑2026 guidance — Prologis reported FFO and revenue above expectations, highlighted record leasing and stronger occupancy/same‑store NOI targets, and lifted its FY26 FFO guidance, which underpins today’s share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. UBS adjusts Prologis price target

Analysts raise estimates and price targets — Multiple firms boosted forecasts and models after the print; UBS raised its price target to $161 and maintained a Buy, signaling analyst confidence in upside vs. the current level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Analysts increase forecasts on Prologis

Mixed analyst stance despite beat — Some firms raised forecasts, while others kept Hold/Neutral ratings citing full valuation or moderating NOI trends; this produces a balanced, not unanimous, buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Warehouse Giant Prologis Lifts 2026 Outlook

Data‑center expansion provides growth optionality but adds capital intensity — Management is scaling the data‑center pipeline (new development starts), which could boost long‑term growth but introduces execution and financing considerations. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline and structural stress concerns — Critical commentary flags the large (multi‑GW) data‑center pipeline as testing Prologis’ structure and balance‑sheet resilience; this raises risk that growth pushes on credit metrics or dividend coverage if execution/markets wobble. Prologis: A Credit Rating And 1.51x Dividend Buffer

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $145.16 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.85. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $145.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.56%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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