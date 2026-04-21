Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,593 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 75.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 875.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 367.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

Sysco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $20.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sysco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,915.32. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here