Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 27,030 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591,850 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Amcor worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amcor Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE AMCR opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $50.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.Amcor's revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is currently 169.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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