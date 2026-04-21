Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,839,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,231,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $981,795,000 after purchasing an additional 862,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $704,610,000 after purchasing an additional 532,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CBRE Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,021,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $633,705,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.74 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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