Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.56 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,049 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.5%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 285,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,923,950. This represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall acquired 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. TD Cowen cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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