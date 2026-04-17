Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $158.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $158,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HD opened at $337.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $353.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here