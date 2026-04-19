Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.78 Million Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Realty Income were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of O stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

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