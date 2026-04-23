Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,789 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,459 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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