Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $34.65 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 412.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,203 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 182,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $125.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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