Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,131 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,126.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 289.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,909.5% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a positive return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Omnicom Group's payout ratio is currently 653.06%.

Omnicom Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 38.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

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