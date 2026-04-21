Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Zacks Research raised Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0%

VMC stock opened at $294.74 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $231.76 and a 1-year high of $331.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $288.12 and its 200-day moving average is $293.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.41). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vulcan Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vulcan Materials wasn't on the list.

While Vulcan Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here