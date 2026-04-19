Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,242,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,464,462,000 after acquiring an additional 85,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,835,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,177,318,000 after acquiring an additional 609,755 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,956,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,598,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,425,905 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $889,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,485,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $700,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Get PNC alerts: Sign Up

The PNC Financial Services Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $1,001,328.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,066.67. This represents a 18.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,563.16. This represents a 79.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The PNC Financial Services Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The PNC Financial Services Group wasn't on the list.

While The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here