Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $9.75 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,432 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,754,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $234.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.63 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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