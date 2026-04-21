Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,707 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,179 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock worth $688,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 628.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,265,237,000 after acquiring an additional 964,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $204.22 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $205.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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