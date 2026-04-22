Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,145 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,704 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Crown were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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