Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,169 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $31,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.81.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $137.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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