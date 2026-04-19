Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 46,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in Ferrovial by 15,983.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 644,471 shares of the company's stock worth $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 640,464 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ferrovial by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 317,488 shares of the company's stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 81,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth $126,229,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FER shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26.

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrovial SE will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

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