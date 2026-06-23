Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,037 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 167,454 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Mirion Technologies worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,626 shares of the company's stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $707,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651,735 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 185.65 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.12.

View Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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