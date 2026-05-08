Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Stake Trimmed by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,434 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies makes up 2.7% of Pier Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Mirion Technologies worth $16,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707,659 shares of the company's stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,407 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,856 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,971,711 shares of the company's stock worth $46,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,304 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,849 shares of the company's stock worth $45,408,000 after purchasing an additional 587,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIR

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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