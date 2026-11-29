State Street Corp cut its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390,681 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,950,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.66% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $204,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $513,945,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $12,956,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,672,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 206,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,043,789. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,200. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,162,473. Insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare liver diseases, many of which affect children. Its work centers on conditions that disrupt bile flow and can cause symptoms such as severe itching. The company's products include LIVMARLI (maralixibat), used to treat cholestatic pruritus associated with Alagille syndrome and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and BYLVAY (odevixibat), a treatment for pruritus associated with PFIC.

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