Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 387.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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