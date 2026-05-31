Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $2.75 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,874 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. HSBC increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $602.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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