Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 9,691 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.'s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $623,816.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,450.95. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $4,922,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,391,481.30. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 3.17. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $240.81.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $210.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here