Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 14,789 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,812 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,789 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

View Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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