Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $2.89 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $576.71.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $2,673,871. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ISRG opened at $424.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.54 and a 200 day moving average of $506.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.30 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Article Title

Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Article Title

Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Article Title

Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical also appeared in broader “physical AI” and robotics commentary, which is more of a thematic mention than a company-specific catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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