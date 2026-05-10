Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 64.3% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,271,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,972 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,506,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $83,335,000 after purchasing an additional 485,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts: Sign Up

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Goldberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. This trade represents a 5.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,151.40. This trade represents a 2.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,771 shares of company stock worth $183,684. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Homes 4 Rent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Homes 4 Rent wasn't on the list.

While American Homes 4 Rent currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here