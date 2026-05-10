Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 38,739 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,965 shares of the technology retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 38,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Best Buy worth $33,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Best Buy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,183 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its position in Best Buy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 123,620 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $727,011.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 76,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,113.68. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 42,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $2,744,473.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 523,138 shares in the company, valued at $33,491,294.76. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,353. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.68 and a one year high of $84.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. This is a positive change from Best Buy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Best Buy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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