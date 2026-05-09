Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,288 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 44,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Edison International worth $49,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Edison International by 112.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Edison International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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