Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of IDEX worth $28,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IEX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $223.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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